Stifel Nicolaus Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $25.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Portillo’s stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

