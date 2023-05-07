Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,805 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $12,746.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 591,419 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

