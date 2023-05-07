Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Trading Up 5.6 %
Twin Disc stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.00.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.55%.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
