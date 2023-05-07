Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 211,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

