Shell Asset Management Co. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 332,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,994 shares of company stock worth $7,424,825 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.