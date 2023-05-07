Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.12% of Osisko Development worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 53.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ODV opened at $5.39 on Friday. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODV shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

