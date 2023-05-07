Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

