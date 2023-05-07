ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Insider Transactions at ITT

ITT Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $84.13 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

