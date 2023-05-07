Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,430 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,318,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radian Group Trading Up 3.4 %

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

