Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,519 shares of company stock worth $23,922,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Up 6.5 %

HRI stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.