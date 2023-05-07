Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,290 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,164,112. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

