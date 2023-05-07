Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 49.2 %

Shares of WAL opened at $27.16 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

