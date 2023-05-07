Shell Asset Management Co. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

