Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 7.4 %

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

