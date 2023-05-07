Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

SM Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.