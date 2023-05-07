Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 651 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,526 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,122. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $129.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.52. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

