First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.29 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

