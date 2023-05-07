Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.