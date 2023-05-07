SVB Securities Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $127.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s current price.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.