KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Shares Down 0.1%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.08. 41,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 117,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

KAO Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

