Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Price Up 6%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.02. 195,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,122% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

