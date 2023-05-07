Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Eric Luftig Acquires 293 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) SVP Eric Luftig purchased 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $24,840.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $401,348.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.