The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Timken were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 583,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,579,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of TKR opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

