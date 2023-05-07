Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.