Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

