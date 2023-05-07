Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.
NASDAQ BL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
