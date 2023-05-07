Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after purchasing an additional 394,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 428,418 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,272,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

