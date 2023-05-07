Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,600 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

