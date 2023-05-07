Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $347,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.15 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

