Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 6,900 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,976.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,500. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of -0.94.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

