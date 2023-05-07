Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,800 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UE opened at $14.61 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.