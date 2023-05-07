Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.