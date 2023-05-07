Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,925 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

