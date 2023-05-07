Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

