Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

