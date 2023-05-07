Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insmed were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insmed stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

