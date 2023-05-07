Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insmed were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Down 0.8 %
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.