Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,071. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

