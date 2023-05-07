Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,800 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Matson were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

