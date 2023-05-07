United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Director Purchases $22,640.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) Director Alicia J. Davis bought 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE X opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $3,807,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. UBS Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

