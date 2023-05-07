Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 76.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.