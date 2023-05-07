GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $20,763.92 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 277 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $20,763.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,937.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after buying an additional 214,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

