Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOTU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 161,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

