QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $120.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.