QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

