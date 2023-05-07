Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 1.1 %

Qorvo stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.