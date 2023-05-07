HSBC Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

