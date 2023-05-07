Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile



Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

