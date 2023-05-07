Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.39. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 17.75 and a 52 week high of 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

