Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

