Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,400 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

BCRX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.