Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 24,500 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $47,456.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,927. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of BLFS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.